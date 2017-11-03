Taika Waititi Explains the 'Cliffhanger' Mid-Credits Scene in 'Thor: Ragnarok' (EXCLUSIVE)

Chrissy Teigen sure knows how to brighten someone's day!
After dining at an Outback Steakhouse in Centerville, Ohio, last Friday, the model left her waitress, 21-year-old Mikayla Scott, a $1,000 tip.
According to local news station WHIO, Scott says Teigen arrived to the restaurant with her ...
The Houston Astros may be the World Series champs, but Carlos Correa and his new fiancee, Daniella Rodriguez, have captured our hearts.
Scott Disick is having a hard time getting over his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.
In a sneak peek clip from Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 34-year-old reality star gets emotional about trying to move on from the mother of his three children with other ladies.
...
Brie Larson's made quite the classic Hollywood glam appearance on the red carpet on Wednesday night.