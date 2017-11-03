Crews working to stop large diameter gas leak in Mission Hills

Roads are blocked and nearby school children are sheltering in place as crews work to fix a large diameter gas leak in Mission Hills.
Several homes in the Del Cerro area were evacuated Friday morning as firefighters and utility workers responded to a ruptured gas line spewing natural gas in a residential neighborhood.
A geyser caused by a broken water main sent water high into the air and flooded a Lakeside street Friday morning.
With just a few days left of Daylight Savings Time, bicycle riders can go to the Central Library today to pick up lights, courtesy of the San Diego County Bike Coalition.
An auto-theft suspect driving an allegedly stolen truck led police Thursday on a chase from National City to Encanto, where officers forced the pickup to a halt and arrested him with help from a service dog.
A warning Thursday night about a man who has been spotted lurking and following women at Lake Miramar.
One man was fatally stabbed and another man was injured in a fight at a Ramona gas station, authorities said Friday.
A local American Legion took a major hit to its holiday fund after thieves broke-in and stole two safes with more than $10,000 inside.
A new deadline, rising prices and fewer options for help will greet health insurance shoppers as the Affordable Care Act's main enrollment window opens Wednesday.