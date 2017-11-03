Crews working to stop large diameter gas leak in Mission Hills - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crews working to stop large diameter gas leak in Mission Hills

MISSION HILLS (NEWS 8) - Roads are blocked and nearby school children are sheltering in place as crews work to fix a large diameter gas leak in Mission Hills.

The leak was reported at a construction site at around 10:12 a.m. near Fort Stockton Drive and Hawk Street. Workers at the site were evacuated and students at nearby St. Vincent DePaul School are sheltering in place and San Diego police are blocking off roads in the area.

