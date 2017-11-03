Stabbing suspect surrenders after brief standoff in City Heights - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Stabbing suspect surrenders after brief standoff in City Heights

CITY HEIGHTS (NEWS 8) - A stabbing suspect surrendered to cops in City Heights after a short standoff.

Police say the suspect was involved in a domestic violence incident and also stabbed a man before he barricaded himself in a house on the corner of Polk Street and 48th Street.

SDPD called in a K-9 unit and the suspect surrendered. The stabbing victim was treated for his injuries at the scene.

