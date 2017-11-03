How Couple Who Took in 70 Foster Kids After Hurricane Irma Turned an Emergency Into an Epic Sleepover

Have you ever looked at the two holes at the bottom of your sneakers and asked, "What the heck are those for?"
Lifestyle expert Justine Santinello has the answer.
When Marc and Jennifer Bell received a call that 70 foster children had nowhere to go following Hurricane Irma, the Florida couple opened their door — and their hearts.
An Idaho boy is being praised for sharing his hard-earned treats with a home hit by tricksters on Halloween, dipping into his own stash of candy to replenish a bowl of sweets so younger goblins and ghouls wouldn’t leave empty-handed.
A crocodile monitor lizard is native to the tropical rainforests of New Guinea, far from the backyard where a California man somehow discovered the pesky reptile this week.
The only ones happier than the blushing bride on her wedding day were a pair of horses, Dutch and Cricket.
A teacher at a Louisiana day care was arrested for biting a 2-year-old child in the face, police said.
An Alabama man with autism, who has long aspired to be a Jeopardy! contestant, saw his dream realized Thursday as he appeared on the program after years of preparation.
Things in your home may look clean at first glance, but you might need to be washing some items much more often.
Deepening an already senseless tragedy, the names and photos of victims in Wednesday's Walmart shooting have emerged.