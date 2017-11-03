KFMB STATIONS: On-Air Host

KFMB Stations – the CW and CBS affiliates - is looking for an on-air talent to host and oversee production of taped "look live" entertainment segments. This is a part-time, freelance position which will be required to plan, produce and direct each segment from concept to the finished on-air product.

Position will work closely with the various departments, including TV Sales, Digital Sales and Engineering/Operations. Requirements include the ability to work with ENPS and a teleprompter and requires an understanding of "live to tape" video production in a news environment.

Minimum of three years on-air reporting and/or anchoring experience along with superior ad-lib interviewing skills are also required.