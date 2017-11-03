KFMB STATIONS: On-Air Host - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

KFMB STATIONS: On-Air Host

KFMB Stations – the CW and CBS affiliates - is looking for an on-air talent to host and oversee production of taped "look live" entertainment segments. This is a part-time, freelance position which will be required to plan, produce and direct each segment from concept to the finished on-air product.

Position will work closely with the various departments, including TV Sales, Digital Sales and Engineering/Operations.  Requirements include the ability to work with ENPS and a teleprompter and requires an understanding of "live to tape" video production in a news environment.  

Minimum of three years on-air reporting and/or anchoring experience along with superior ad-lib interviewing skills are also required.

HOW TO APPLY

Please send resume (and link to reel, if applicable) via e-mail to jobs@kfmb.com. Also, please indicate your referral source.

If no email access, resume and supporting material (e.g. tape/reel/DVD) can be mailed to:

KFMB Stations/Attn: Human Resources
7677 Engineer Road
San Diego, CA 92111

KFMB STATIONS does not accept unsolicited resumes or applications.

The KFMB Stations are an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Stations prohibit unlawful discrimination based on race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, marital status, sex, age, or sexual orientation or any other consideration made unlawful by federal, state or local laws. The Stations prohibit discrimination in all employment practices and personnel actions on any basis prescribed by law, including discriminatory employment practices specifically prohibited by the Federal Communications Commission.
