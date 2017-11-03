Zoo Day: Prairie Dog

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - They're a member of the squirrel family, but they get their name because of their bark-like call.
It was actually early settlers that gave the prairie dog its name.
There are five different species of prairie dogs, four of which are found in the US and one endangered species found only in Mexico.
Lisa Wilson from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park has all the details.
