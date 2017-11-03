As Mar-a-Lago Resort Opens, How to Make the President's Favorite Dessert That's Served There

President Trump is off to Asia for a state visit that includes trips to China, Japan and South Korea — but it means he'll be missing the opening weekend of the "winter White House" of Mar-a-Lago.
Paris Jackson is bashing Wendy Williams, who fainted on live TV earlier this week, saying her dad, Michael Jackson, may have caused the collapse.
Bail has been set at $1 million in the case of an Ohio man accused of butchering his future mother-in-law before serving as a pallbearer at her funeral days later.
The California family kidnapped by pirates on the Amazon River has been spotted for the first time since their dramatic rescue.
Scientists have discovered a chamber hidden deep inside the largest and oldest of Egypt’s pyramids, marking the first major space to be exposed inside the renowned Wonder of the World in more than 200 years.
Have you ever looked at the two holes at the bottom of your sneakers and asked, "What the heck are those for?"
Lifestyle expert Justine Santinello has the answer.
When Marc and Jennifer Bell received a call that 70 foster children had nowhere to go following Hurricane Irma, the Florida couple opened their door — and their hearts.
An Idaho boy is being praised for sharing his hard-earned treats with a home hit by tricksters on Halloween, dipping into his own stash of candy to replenish a bowl of sweets so younger goblins and ghouls wouldn’t leave empty-handed.