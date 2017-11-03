Ted DiBiase talks rise and fall in The Price of Fame

(NEWS 8) - Ted DiBiase had it all. Wrestling's Million Dollar Man was a prince inside the ring and out of it.

Money, looks, fame and success contributed to DiBiase's feeling of invincibility inside the ring and when he found himself trying to duplicate it in his personal life, it all fell apart.

DiBiase joined News 8's Dan Cohen on Friday to talk about the upcoming film "The Price of Fame" which tells the story of his life's peaks and valleys.

The man who used to say "Everyone has a price!" found out what his was. From humble beginnings, DiBiase lost his father early and watched his mother fall into the trap of alcoholism. Through faith he persevered, though, and earned a scholarship to play college football, got into wrestling and eventually rose to astronomical fame in the WWF.

Soon the fame became too much to handle and his vices got the best of him. He told Cohen the moment he felt it all come crashing down was when his wife confronted him with adultery over the phone while he was out of town and she told him that he couldn't come home because he didn't live there anymore.

He made his mind up that day that he would never feel that way again. He and his wife secured himself in their faith and got things back on track, and now DiBiase is a full-time motivational speaker and ordained minister, speaking at churches, schools, prisons and businesses across the world.

“The Price of Fame: The Story of Ted ‘Million Dollar Man’ DiBiase” will be featured in one-time showings at the following select local theaters on Tuesday, November 7 at 7 p.m.

Mission Valley 20 - 1640 Camino Del Rio N., San Diego

La Jolla Village 12 - 8657 Villa La Jolla Drive, La Jolla

Plaza Bonita 14 - 3030 Plaza Bonita Road, National City

San Marcos Stadium 18 - 1180 W. San Marcos Boulevard, San Marcos

Mira Mesa Stadium 18 - 10733 Westview Parkway, San Diego

Tickets are available here.