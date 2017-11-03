Eat up at the 8th annual Spring Valley Tailgate & BBQ Festival

Shares of Qualcomm have spiked after reports from the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg News that rival chipmaker Broadcom may be preparing a bid. Bloomberg says it could be for more than $100 billion.
Who doesn't like BBQ? Rain or shine, the 8th annual Spring Valley Tailgate & BBQ Festival is happening this Sunday, November 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Troy Street in Spring Valley.
Wrestling's Million Dollar Man was a prince inside the ring and out of it. Money, looks, fame and success contributed to DiBiase's feeling of invincibility inside the ring and when he found himself trying to duplicate it in his personal life, it all fell apart.
License and registration, San Diegans! Car RamRod and the rest of the boys are back for more shenanigans in "Super Troopers 2" set to be released April 20.
A local American Legion took a major hit to its holiday fund after thieves broke-in and stole two safes with more than $10,000 inside.
A failed utility pipe sent natural gas wafting through a Del Cerro neighborhood Friday, forcing occupants of more than a dozen homes to evacuate while repair crews worked to get the problem under control.
Roads are blocked and nearby school children are sheltering in place as crews work to fix a large diameter gas leak in Mission Hills.
A geyser caused by a broken water main sent water high into the air and flooded a Lakeside street Friday morning.