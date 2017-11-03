Eat up at the 8th annual Spring Valley Tailgate & BBQ Festival

(NEWS 8) - Who doesn't like BBQ?

Rain or shine, the 8th annual Spring Valley Tailgate & BBQ Festival is happening this Sunday, November 5, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Troy Street in Spring Valley.

Make the trip east to taste some bangin' BBQ from known names like Cali Comfort, Coop's West Texas BBQ, Brazen BBQ Smokehouse & Bar and Smok'd Hog, as well as 22 amateur teams competing against each other for a grand prize.

You can enjoy live music and beer and chow down on BBQ samples for just $2 all for a good cause. Proceeds from the block party go towards Organizations In Training, a foundation that helps at-risk youth.

