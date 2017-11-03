Race for the Cure: More than 15,000 turn out in Balboa Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than 15,000 runners turned out in Balboa Park on Sunday for the 21st annual Susan G. Komen San Diego Race for the Cure.

The event raises funds for Komen's breast cancer programs, including mammography, financial assistance to patients and meal delivery.

An opening ceremony kicked things off before the 5K run and 1K walk/run began at 8 a.m. on the west side of Balboa Park.

According to Komen, six women a day are diagnosed with breast cancer in San Diego and one dies daily from the disease.

However, the survival rate is nearly 99 percent if the most common form of breast cancer is detected early, Komen officials said. Many of the organization's programs, such as free mammograms for low-income women, are aimed at finding the disease as soon as possible.

A closing awards ceremony took place after the run.

