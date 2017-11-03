‘Stranger Things’ Kids Do Some Serious Demo-Dancin' on ‘The Tonight Show’ -- Watch!

Drew Scott is sharing new details about his upcoming nuptials with Linda Phan!
ET spoke with the Property Brothers star over the phone during a break from his rehearsals for Dancing With the Stars last week, where he gave us the scoop on how he and his fiancée are taking time out of their u...
Kim Kardashian West's Aaliyah Halloween costume came from a place of "love and respect" -- no matter what anyone else thinks.
Hollywood hunk Brant Daugherty is poised to make his next big splash in Fifty Shades Freed, but first, he’s heating up screens on the new season of Relationship Status.
Laurence Fishburne has officially filed for divorce from his wife, Gina Torres, after 15 years of marriage.
After four seasons in front of the camera as one of the recurring stars of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s American Horror Story, Angela Bassett has returned to the series -- only this time as director of the ninth episode (“Drink the Kool-Aid”) of Cult. And the actress tells ET that s...