Amber Alert: L.A. Sheriff's issue Amber Alert for baby boy from Gorman area

GORMAN (CNS ) - A 1-month-old boy was abducted by his father today in the Gorman area, prompting an Amber Alert.

Jefferson Gomes was abducted about 1 p.m. by his 42-year-old father Jeff Gomes, authorities said.

They were believed to be in a white 2007 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck with the California license plate 02390P1.

They boy is described as Asian with brown hair and eyes. He was wearing a navy blue onesie.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the father should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who spots the vehicle was urged to call 911.

