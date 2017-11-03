MCRD Graduation: The few, the proud and Smedley

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's been three years since Corporal Smedley Butler, the Marine Bulldog Mascot, completed training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot.

Now, the pup is busy as an official representative of the MCRD, participating in this week's graduation festivities.

Smedley assumed the mascot duties from Corporal Belleau Wood, who retired in 2004 after five years of faithful service to the depot and Corps.

News 8's Alicia Summers reports from the depot with more on Smedley.