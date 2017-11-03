Toys for Tots: Delivering the holidays on a motorcycle

The Camp Pendleton Toys for Tots Benefit and Motorcycle Ride has brightened the holidays for families in need since 1987, and it's time to ride again.
Their beautiful a cappella singing style has made the Sweet Adelines an entertainment staple in San Diego and now they want you to join their act.
Lightning rarely strikes in the same spot twice, so imagine the odds of owning two dogs with special talents.
A Barrio Logan resident who works full time and takes care of her elderly mother needed a helping hand.
An Oceanside artists who once won an Academy Award is expressing his golden Hollywood touch in North County.
The loving bond between a San Carlos mother and her special needs son has landed the duo on the cover of national running magazine.
A Chula Vista woman who survived breast cancer continues to fight for others diagnosed with the disease.
This Sunday is the 8th annual San Diego Green Homes Tour. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's visits Lakeside to preview ten sustainable structures - and one that will really float your boat.
A Los Angeles doctor says he's got the cure for bad breath and has spent the last 22 years of his life traveling the world, making 2,000 television appearances to spread the word.