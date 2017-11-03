Toys for Tots: Delivering the holidays on a motorcycle

SAN DIEGO (NEWS ) - The Camp Pendleton Toys for Tots Benefit and Motorcycle Ride has brightened the holidays for families in need since 1987, and it's time to ride again.

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff got his motor running in Oceanside.

You don't have to ride a motorcycle to support this Sunday's event, for more information visit the Camp Pendleton Toys for Tots Benefit website.