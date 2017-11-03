1 million bees killed after Northern California truck crash

A pair of tiger cubs -- one seized during a border smuggling attempt and the other brought from Washington, D.C., to provide companionship -- moved into their habitat Friday at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
About 70 Marines-in-training remained ill Friday with apparent E. coli-related symptoms at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and Camp Pendleton amid a week-old outbreak of diarrheal illnesses at the military installations, authorities reported.
Forever Unbridled swept to the lead coming off the far turn and held off late-charging Abel Tasman to win the $2 million Distaff by a half-length Friday at Del Mar, capping a day of upsets at the Breeders' Cup.
The Camp Pendleton Toys for Tots Benefit and Motorcycle Ride has brightened the holidays for families in need since 1987, and it's time to ride again.
More than 15,000 runners are expected in Balboa Park on Sunday for the 21st annual Susan G. Komen San Diego Race for the Cure.
It's been three years since Corporal Smedley Butler, the Marine Bulldog Mascot, completed training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot.
Two San Diego City Council members announced Friday they plan to push next week for a temporary shelter for the homeless in Murphy Canyon.
A 26-year-old man was behind bars Friday for allegedly stabbing or slashing a fellow Ramona resident to death during a fight at a gas station in their East County hometown, authorities said Friday.