Check In Before You Get In: San Diego County launches website for water quality checks

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – With constant sewage spills from Mexico and concerns about runoff with the rainy season approaching, the county is giving the public the opportunity to check the water quality before swinging in the ocean.

Signs promoting a website and hotline are being posted along popular beaches like Ocean Beach.

Nothing in particular motivated the placement of the Check in Before You Get In signs, but the San Diego County Environmental Health Agency said it’s just a campaign to give beachgoers more access to information. However, there have been recent issues that have caused water quality concerns.

The Check in Before You Get In website will inform beachgoers the status of the water quality levels at 45 coastal locations.

Ocean Beach residents said the information is useful, especially at Dog Beach - since it’s the San Diego River outlet. The concern for many residents is the spreading of hepatitis A from homeless encampments along the riverbed.

“It will tell you advisories. It will say closures. It says right here beach samples are done twice a week. That’s pretty cool to give you that kind of information,” said Ocean Beach resident, Casper Sharpie.

A county spokesperson said to offer more access, the Check in Before You Get In was launched in August as part of The Beach and Bay website.

“I think it is really helpful in a place like San Diego,” said Ocean Beach resident, Sara Ah-Sing.

Earlier this year, a massive sewage spill in Tijuana contaminated South Bay beaches.

In an email statement to News 8, the county said in part:

"Protecting beachgoers by ensuring they know when water is safe for swimming is a vital service offered by San Diego County to its residents and visitors alike."

According to the county, these signs do not replace advisories, warnings or closures. Those will still be posted if water samples do not meet health standards.

The county said the signs are posted all year long and will be replaced if damaged.

To save the link and hotline for the county’s Check in Before You Get in Program visit their website.