Schoolchildren Surprised With Free Winter Coats: 'A Gift of Warmth'

Someone looking to go out in a blaze of glory pulled the plug on President Trump's Twitter account right before informing bosses they were leaving the company.
Eight people who worked on Netflix's House of Cards are accusing Kevin Spacey of predatory behavior in a bombshell new report.
A 62-year-old grandmother in Texas was hospitalized with a broken heart after her beloved dog passed away.
President Trump is off to Asia for a state visit that includes trips to China, Japan and South Korea — but it means he'll be missing the opening weekend of the "winter White House" of Mar-a-Lago.
Paris Jackson is bashing Wendy Williams, who fainted on live TV earlier this week, saying her dad, Michael Jackson, may have caused the collapse.
Bail has been set at $1 million in the case of an Ohio man accused of butchering his future mother-in-law before serving as a pallbearer at her funeral days later.
The California family kidnapped by pirates on the Amazon River has been spotted for the first time since their dramatic rescue.
Scientists have discovered a chamber hidden deep inside the largest and oldest of Egypt’s pyramids, marking the first major space to be exposed inside the renowned Wonder of the World in more than 200 years.