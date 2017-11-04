Authorities Release Undocumented 10-Year-Old With Cerebral Palsy Who Was Detained After Surgery

Man Charged in Savage Murder of His Future Mother-in-Law Days After He Was Pallbearer at Her Funeral

Bail has been set at $1 million in the case of an Ohio man accused of butchering his future mother-in-law before serving as a pallbearer at her funeral days later.





