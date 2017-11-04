Red Cross: $6 million for Ebola fight stolen through fraud

Bar of Gold, a 60-1 shot, edged 18-1 Ami's Mesa to win the $1 million Filly & Mare Sprint by a nose at Del Mar on Saturday.
San Diego area residents will all get an extra hour of sleep tonight, as Daylight Saving Time comes to end and clocks are turned back an hour.
City officials Saturday rededicated a Skyline-area police substation in honor of a patrolman gunned down nearly four decades ago during a traffic stop two blocks from where the precinct house now stands.
With constant sewage spills from Mexico and concerns about runoff with the rainy season approaching, the county is giving the public the opportunity to check the water quality before swinging in the ocean.
Natural gas is leaking - sometimes deliberately - from residential gas meters up and down the state of California.
A pair of tiger cubs -- one seized during a border smuggling attempt and the other brought from Washington, D.C., to provide companionship -- moved into their habitat Friday at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
About 70 Marines-in-training remained ill Friday with apparent E. coli-related symptoms at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and Camp Pendleton amid a week-old outbreak of diarrheal illnesses at the military installations, authorities reported.
Forever Unbridled swept to the lead coming off the far turn and held off late-charging Abel Tasman to win the $2 million Distaff by a half-length Friday at Del Mar, capping a day of upsets at the Breeders' Cup.