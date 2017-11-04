Drivers protest gas tax in San Diego and across California

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A local faction of disgruntled drivers participating in a statewide protest of a new gas tax imposed last week showed up to demonstrate City Heights on Saturday.

The 12-cent hike, which went into effect in the state last Wednesday, has been the center of criticism from Californians unhappy with Gov. Jerry Brown's decision to go against a campaign promise that he wouldn't pass new taxes without voter approval.

"Governor Brown promised the people that there would be no taxes without a vote," San Diegan Sally Smith said. "Governor Brown didn't keep his promise and he's hurting all of us."

Now, a movement to get a gas tax repeal bill on the ballot next year is building up steam and protestors are hoping demonstrations like ones held Saturday all over the state will help.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 4 cents Saturday to $3.215, one day after rising 3.4 cents.



The average price is 16.3 cents more than one week ago, 14.3 cents higher than one month ago and 34.4 cents greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

"The tax hike's effect at many, but not all, gas pumps was immediate on Wednesday," said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.



"While we believed the switch to the cheaper winter blend of gasoline could have canceled out some of the tax increase, higher oil prices and lower inventory have instead pushed underlying fuel costs higher. The tax increase plus these additional issues make the usual fall price decline less likely going forward."