Local law enforcement, Crime Stoppers hosts anti-crime 5K

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Local law enforcement held the 31st annual Light the Night Against Crime 5K Run/Walk Saturday night at NTC Park in Liberty Station.



The event, hosted by San Diego County Crime Stoppers, opened at 4 p.m., and the starting gun sounded at 6 p.m.



Proceeds from the 5K pay for cash rewards to people who submit tips to Crime Stoppers with information leading to the arrest of felons throughout the San Diego region, event organizers said.



San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman and San Diego County Undersheriff Mark Elvin sent off the 5K's participants, estimated to number more than 1,500, organizers said.



Law enforcement agencies provided displays from SWAT teams, search and rescue dogs and recruiting units.



Crime Stoppers has assisted in solving more than 6,000 felony cases -- including 137 homicides and 800 robberies -- and helped apprehend over 3,900 felony suspects since its inception in 1984, the organization said.