Patton Oswalt Marries Meredith Salenger: See the Sweet Pic!

While Larry David hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend, musical guest Miley Cyrus managed to steal the spotlight more than once.
Saturday Night Live returned over the weekend after a three-week hiatus and kicked off the new episode with a cold open that saw Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump getting naked and taking a shower with Paul Manafort (played by Alex Moffat).
Hollywood’s A-lister’s pulled all the stops at LACMA’s 2017 Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Kim Kardashian, Jared Leto, Kerry Washington and more stars from the art, film, fashion and entertainment industries reunited at the 7th annual event, presented by Gucci, to honor arti...
Thousands of fans descended to Vine street in Hollywood, California, to honor the late Selena Quintanilla, who received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday. Selena’s parents, Abraham and Marcella Quintanilla, attended the event along with the “Como la Flor” singe...