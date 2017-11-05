Small brushfire caused by vehicle explosion in Warner Springs

WARNER SPRINGS (CNS) - A vehicle exploded on state Route 79 in the Warner Springs area Sunday, and it caused a small brushfire in a remote corner of North County.



The apparent accident was first reported just after 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Fink Road and Route 79, and a fire caused by the explosion spread into nearby brush, the CHP said.



Route 79 was closed in both directions, west of Warner Springs and east of Aguanga, at about 1:50 p.m.



The closure was expected to last between 60 and 90 minutes as crews put out the fire, officials said.