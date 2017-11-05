Small spot fires caused by vehicle collision in Warner Springs

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire caused by a traffic collision closed state Route 79 in the Warner Springs area on Sunday.
The incident was first reported just after 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Fink Road and Route 79 after a truck collided with a motorcycle, according to Isaac Sanchez of Cal Fire San Diego.
The collision sparked several small spot fires, one of which grew to between one and one-and-a-half acres before crews were able to put it out, Sanchez said.
At least two people who were involved in the collision were taken to a nearby hospital, Sanchez said.
State Route 79 was shut down about 1:50 p.m. A single lane was re-opened just before 5 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
For the 16th year, the San Diego Rescue Mission held its annual candlelight vigil on Sunday to honor the 116 homeless people who died on the streets this year. The event is designed to create awareness for the men, women, and children living homeless in San Diego County.
