Small spot fires caused by vehicle collision in Warner Springs

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire caused by a traffic collision closed state Route 79 in the Warner Springs area on Sunday.



The incident was first reported just after 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Fink Road and Route 79 after a truck collided with a motorcycle, according to Isaac Sanchez of Cal Fire San Diego.



The collision sparked several small spot fires, one of which grew to between one and one-and-a-half acres before crews were able to put it out, Sanchez said.



At least two people who were involved in the collision were taken to a nearby hospital, Sanchez said.



State Route 79 was shut down about 1:50 p.m. A single lane was re-opened just before 5 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.