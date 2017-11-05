Small spot fires caused by vehicle collision in Warner Springs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Small spot fires caused by vehicle collision in Warner Springs

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire caused by a traffic collision closed state Route 79 in the Warner Springs area on Sunday.

The incident was first reported just after 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Fink Road and Route 79 after a truck collided with a motorcycle, according to Isaac Sanchez of Cal Fire San Diego.

The collision sparked several small spot fires, one of which grew to between one and one-and-a-half acres before crews were able to put it out, Sanchez said.

At least two people who were involved in the collision were taken to a nearby hospital, Sanchez said.

State Route 79 was shut down about 1:50 p.m. A single lane was re-opened just before 5 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.