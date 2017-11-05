San Diego Red Cross volunteers make holiday cards for troops

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — There's no place like home for the holidays - that's why it can be a difficult time of year for so many military families.
With the holidays right around the corner, San Diego Red Cross is making sure our military men and women don't feel forgotten.
On Sunday, youth volunteers made holiday cards for our troops at the Veterans Museum in Balboa Park.
Taylor Kavieff, who coordinated the event and was named the Red Cross' "Youth Volunteer of the Year," says this is an easy way kids can give back.
If you didn't make it out Sunday and still want to help, the Red Cross is collecting cards through Dec. 5.
If you can’t stop by the Veterans Museum before 1pm, make cards at home and drop them off to us! More info: https://t.co/74DbUheJPh pic.twitter.com/ZbIfUjR5Ap— SDIC Red Cross (@SDICRedCross) November 5, 2017
