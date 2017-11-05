13-year-old Sarah dreams of finding a forever home

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — 13-year-old Sarah knows she has less than five years left, before she ages out of the foster care system.

She knows it can be difficult for teens to find a forever home, but she's holding out hope there's a family out there for her.

Sarah is a stellar student and a voracious reader who would like her own story to have a joyful ending.

It's been a few years since Sarah has climbed a tree, but during our visit to the park, she told me, she was inspired to reach new heights by the book, "The Giving Tree," about a boy and a tree.

“Well, the tree could always offer the boy something, even when the boy got older,” said Sarah. “And the tree gave him everything and the tree was happy.”

Sarah, who has been in and out of foster care since the age of seven, says she was touched by the story of unconditional love.

“So I came to visit the tree, and the tree was happy,” she said.

What would make Sarah happy is a forever family to give her unconditional love - something she says her biological parents just weren't able to do.

“I think they could have tried harder,” she said.

But Sarah isn't letting her past disappointments determine her own fate - the 8th grader is staying focused on her school work..

“It's just really satisfying to see my report card ,and have straight A’s,” she said.

What motivates her?

“Mostly the fact that I don't want to end up like my parents,” said Sarah. “I want a good job, and I just think about the future really.”

A future that includes, a forever family.

“I just want to have a family that I know won't leave me,” Sarah said. “People I can go home to that will say they love me, and they'll hug me.

“I just want something that's permanent, something that's forever.”

I found Sarah so easy to spend time with - she is wise beyond her years.

She said she gets along well with adults, even better than kids her own age.

I suggested she may be an old soul.

“Yeah... I mean I am wearing suspenders,” Sarah said laughing.

Along with her sense of humor, Sarah says she is old-fashioned at heart.

“If I had a typewriter, that would be the coolest thing or like a record player.”

Sarah loves music, and also expresses herself through drawing and journaling.

And if she could write her own story, it would end with a family to call her own.

“The only thing that's important is that they're supportive and non-judgmental,” Sarah said. “I don't mind who it is. I don't discriminate against anyone.”

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

