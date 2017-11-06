NeNe Leakes Addresses Rumors She's Had More Work Done, Majorly Shades 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Castmates

Kylie Jenner is not about those rumors! The 20-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Sunday after several photos surfaced of her that appeared to show off her baby bump.
J-Rod is all about family time! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spent Sunday together with their respective kids.
He’s back! Brad Pitt’s been on a real hair evolution for the past few years. From his long locks to his scruffy beard, it’s been quite the journey.
Kylie Jenner is not about those rumors! The 20-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Sunday after several photos surfaced of her that appeared to show off her baby bump.