Teen arrested following threat against Fallbrook High School

FALLBROOK (NEWS 8) - A 15-year-old boy accused of posting a potential gun threat on social media that was scheduled to take place on campus Monday was arrested.

The information was received via a social media post of a picture of a handgun and a warning to not attend school on Monday.

Fallbrook deputies, in coordination with Fallbrook High School staff, were able to identify the suspect. Deputies contacted the 15-year old suspect at his residence and took him into custody without incident.

Although the suspect indicated the post was only meant as a joke, based upon the severity of the crime he was booked at Juvenile Hall.

This was an isolated incident and no other subject or students were involved, according to authorities.

Classes at Fallbrook High School will be held as scheduled.