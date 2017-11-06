'Westworld' Creator Jonathan Nolan on 'Stunning' First Week Shooting Evan Rachel Wood On Location (Exclusive)

Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things -- and here’s what we’re most excited about this week:
A lot has changed for MILCK, the artist behind the song “Quiet,” which went viral following the 2016 presidential election and became the unofficial anthem of the Women’s March in January. A lot has stayed the same, too. For one thing, she still has no intention of keeping quiet -- an...
Julia Roberts has been America's sweetheart for decades, but it wasn't until her Oscar-winning role in Erin Brockovich that she really felt like she made it.
Season one of Westworld was just as magical for the cast and crew to shoot as it was for us to watch.