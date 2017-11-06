Hero Recalls 95 MPH Chase of Texas Gunman After Church Shooting Left 26 Dead

Disgraced politician Anthony Weiner reported to prison Monday to begin serving a 21-month sentence for sending lewd messages to a high school student.
Two men are being hailed as heroes after stopping a gunman as he carried out a mass shooting that left more than two dozen people dead at a rural Texas church on Sunday.
During a Q&A session with Tom Hanks on his book tour, a Texas man took the opportunity to ask an unexpected question – not to the Forrest Gump actor, but to his girlfriend.
The third time was a charm for a 4-year-old dog that didn’t make the cut as a search and rescue dog or a service dog for handicapped individuals.
Two families merged over the weekend as a 14-year-old boy finally got to meet the bone marrow donor who saved his life nearly two years ago.
President Donald Trump said Monday that the massacre at a Texas church the day before “isn’t a guns situation,” pointing instead to mental health issues as the cause of the deadliest shooting in the state’s history.
The 14-year-old daughter of the pastor of a church in Texas was among the more than two dozen killed when a gunman opened fire during a service on Sunday.
Twenty-six people were killed and 20 more were injured when a gunman opened fire during morning worship in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday.
November may be too early to celebrate Christmas for most families, but it's a must for a 9-year-old boy with terminal cancer whose time is running out.