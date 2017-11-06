Prince's teal blue Cloud guitar auctioned for $700K

Broadcom made an unsolicited, $103 billion offer for rival chipmaker Qualcomm, the tech industry's largest attempted takeover that is destined to come under intense regulatory scrutiny.
Two San Diego City Council members are scheduled to announce Monday a request for a temporary shelter for the homeless in Murphy Canyon.
One of the last remaining vaquita porpoise has died just hours after being captured by scientists off San Felipe in Baja, Mexico.
A 15-year-old boy accused of posting a potential gun threat on social media that was scheduled to take place on campus Monday was arrested.
In a park in the middle of a leafy, bohemian neighborhood where homes list for close to $1 million, a tractor's massive claw scooped up the refuse of the homeless - mattresses, tents, wooden frames, a wicker chair, an outdoor propane heater.
Cybersecurity is one of the highest paying careers in the world, yet many job positions are still unfilled, why is that? According to Forbes magazine, there are over 40,000 jobs in cybersecurity that are open and companies are desperate to hire qualified professionals.
Local law enforcement held the 31st annual Light the Night Against Crime 5K Run/Walk Saturday night at NTC Park in Liberty Station.
For the 16th year, the San Diego Rescue Mission held its annual candlelight vigil on Sunday to honor the 116 homeless people who died on the streets this year. The event is designed to create awareness for the men, women, and children living homeless in San Diego County. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports with more from Downtown.
There's no place like home for the holidays - that's why it can be a difficult time of year for so many military families.