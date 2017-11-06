82 cats to be adopted, animal control to seize more

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Dozens of cats were up for adoption as of Monday, after being discovered living in crowded, unsanitary conditions.

A total of 138 cats were found inside a two-bedroom apartment in Lakeside with 40 of them having to be euthanized.

Others were sent to nearby shelters and the majority of them ended up at the County's Bonita shelter.

Officials there say it's been difficult trying to find space for all of them.

They're all black cats and many of them are still being evaluated.

Some have behavioral issues, others are blind because of the inbreeding.

The cats were found after sheriff's deputies did a welfare check.

The family living in the apartment told officials it started with one cat several years ago, and multiplied from there.

They are not facing charges because they are cooperating and did give up the cats.

Animal control officials say this is a prime example of why it's so important to spay and neuter.