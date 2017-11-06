82 cats to be adopted, animal control to seize more

The holiday season is just around the corner. With these fashion trends you can help your kids draw inspiration from their favorite character without wearing a costume.
San Diego Beer Week is underway and runs through this Sunday, Nov. 12. San Diego Brewers Guild Vice President and co-owner of Rip Current Brewing Paul Sangster visited Morning Extra to give viewers a taste - and a reason to sing!
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting Monday to extend a declaration of emergency regarding an outbreak of hepatitis A in San Diego.
Two members of the San Diego City Council proposed Monday that the former Chargers training facility in Murphy Canyon be used for a temporary shelter for the homeless.
A Fallbrook High School student was taken into custody after threatening others on social media not to attend school Monday in a warning that featured a picture of a gun.
Dozens of cats were up for adoption as of Monday, after being discovered living in crowded, unsanitary conditions.
Broadcom made an unsolicited, $103 billion offer for rival chipmaker Qualcomm, the tech industry's largest attempted takeover that is destined to come under intense regulatory scrutiny.
One of the last remaining vaquita porpoise has died just hours after being captured by scientists off San Felipe in Baja, Mexico.
In a park in the middle of a leafy, bohemian neighborhood where homes list for close to $1 million, a tractor's massive claw scooped up the refuse of the homeless - mattresses, tents, wooden frames, a wicker chair, an outdoor propane heater.