Columnist Apologizes for Body Shaming Sarah Huckabee Sanders After Twitter Backlash

An 81-year-old man was certain he'd found an unexploded piece of ordnance from World War II in his garden.
Greg Zanis, who is known for putting up crosses in honor of those killed by violence, is headed to Texas in the wake of the Sutherland Springs church shooting, which left 26 parishioners dead.
After Texas church gunman Devin Kelley entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs Sunday and opened fire, he was chased by two civilians through the tiny Texas town.
Those participating in No-Shave November will have a hard time catching up to Ram Singh, who holds the world record for longest mustache.
A Florida mother killed her 4-year-old daughter for talking back, then dumped her body in their apartment complex's trash receptacle, police said.
A former heroin addict has asked the judge who gave her a second chance to officiate her wedding — and he happily obliged.
The estranged husband of a California teacher accused of having sex with an underage student says he was stunned by the news.
A Los Angeles Times columnist has issued an apology after he was accused of body shaming White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
A simple gesture by tens of thousands of football fans is working wonders for hospitalized children week after week.