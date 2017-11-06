Cheers, San Diego: Brewers preview SD Beer Week events

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego Beer Week is underway and runs through this Sunday, Nov. 12.

San Diego Brewers Guild Vice President and co-owner of Rip Current Brewing Paul Sangster visited Morning Extra to give viewers a taste - and a reason to sing!

Several other beer professionals also stopped by ME to help San Diegans navigate through all of the thirst-quenching events to come.

San Diego Beer Week is a 10-day celebration of the local craft beer community and includes over 500 events showcasing the county’s more than 140 local, independent craft breweries.

Events are held at various venues throughout San Diego County and include everything from food and beer pairings to beer releases to beer trivia - and there's even a beer choir.

See below for details on some upcoming beer week events and video previews by some of Monday's Morning Extra guests:

Rip Current co-owner and brew master Paul Sangster talks SDBW events:

Kilowatt Brewing Co-founder Steve Kozyk: Kilowatt will debut its “Belt Notcher Brown” - a brown ale brewed with Peruvian coffee - on Monday at a beer release featuring Secret Coffee Company.

Beer Choir San Diego Board President Carol Manifold: The Beer Choir San Diego will be singing and drinking (and invites you to do the same) at AleSmith Brewing Company, starting at 7 p.m on Monday.

Click here to get more information on San Diego Beer Week.