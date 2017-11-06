New series looks to help singles find lasting love over 40

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — 35 percent of U.S. adults over the age of 40 are single and struggle with dating.

A new web series "Radical Dating: Finding Lasting Love Over 40" is sharing how to search for love.

The show's creator, Betsey Chasse visited Morning Extra to discuss the show and what "radical dating" is.

Betsey says the show follows five single people over the age of 40 through their journeys of discovering who they are and what they want in a relationship.

Watch a trailer for the series below.

To view on YouTube, click here.