Alabaster Jar Project provides help for victims of human trafficking

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — When it comes to sex trafficking, sadly, California is at the top of the list.

According to a recent study by USD and Point Loma Nazarene, there may be as many as 5,000 victims right here in our county with an average age of 15 years old.

While some people talk about the problem, others actually do something about it.

Penasquitos resident Susan Johnson the co-founder of the Alabaster Jar Project spoke with Morning Extra about how the organization helps victims of human trafficking.

Learn more about Susan's work in the video below.

To view on Vimeo, click here.

The organization is participating in several fundraising events coming up, including a 5K walk. Get more info on their website.

The National Human Trafficking Resource Center hotline number is ?888-373-7888?.