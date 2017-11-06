Thor: Ragnarok 4D with the 'Thor' Cast

James Corden enlists the cast of "Thor: Ragnarok" to crash a screening of the film and perform a live-action rendition starring Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Tom Hiddleston, Tessa Thompson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeff Goldblum.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

