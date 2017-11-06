Border Patrol catches motorist with $590K worth of drugs

Dozens of cats were up for adoption as of Monday, after being discovered living in crowded, unsanitary conditions.
The driver who led San Diego authorities on a high speed chase last week appeared in court on Monday.
The City Council proclaimed it "Las Vegas Unsung Heroes Recognition Day" in San Diego Monday in honor of area residents who assisted victims in the Las Vegas mass shooting that left 58 concert-goers dead and hundreds of others wounded.
San Diego County’s latest vehicle auction was underway as of Monday and closes in a week on Monday, Nov. 13.
Federal officers staffing the San Ysidro Port of Entry over the weekend caught a motorist trying to smuggle more than a half-million dollars worth of fentanyl across the international line.
The holiday season is just around the corner. With these fashion trends you can help your kids draw inspiration from their favorite character without wearing a costume.
San Diego Beer Week is underway and runs through this Sunday, Nov. 12. San Diego Brewers Guild Vice President and co-owner of Rip Current Brewing Paul Sangster visited Morning Extra to give viewers a taste - and a reason to sing!
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting Monday to extend a declaration of emergency regarding an outbreak of hepatitis A in San Diego.
Two members of the San Diego City Council proposed Monday that the former Chargers training facility in Murphy Canyon be used for a temporary shelter for the homeless.