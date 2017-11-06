San Diego County auctions off surplus vehicles

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego County’s latest vehicle auction was underway as of Monday and closes in a week on Monday, Nov. 13.

Dozens of vehicle are on the auction block, including Ford trucks, several Toyota Prius cars and a variety of other sedans, vans, trucks and even school buses.

A firetruck, motor home, boat and other vessels are also included in the auction.

The surplus vehicles come from the County and other local agencies.

Bids start at $100.

Anyone interested can see the vehicles in person at two preview events located at 369 Main Street in Ramona. One will be held from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 and the other from 8 a.m. - noon on Monday, Nov. 13.

To view and bid online, click here.