San Diego County auctions off surplus vehicles - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego County auctions off surplus vehicles

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy of TNT Auction San Diego Photo courtesy of TNT Auction San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego County’s latest vehicle auction was underway as of Monday and closes in a week on Monday, Nov. 13. 

Dozens of vehicle are on the auction block, including Ford trucks, several Toyota Prius cars and a variety of other sedans, vans, trucks and even school buses. 

A firetruck, motor home, boat and other vessels are also included in the auction. 

The surplus vehicles come from the County and other local agencies. 

Bids start at $100. 

Anyone interested can see the vehicles in person at two preview events located at 369 Main Street in Ramona. One will be held from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 and the other from 8 a.m. - noon on Monday, Nov. 13. 

To view and bid online, click here

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.