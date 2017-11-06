Driver taken down by K9 appears in court

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The driver who led San Diego authorities on a high speed chase last week appeared in court on Monday.

Investigators say Rafael Castro stole a truck before fleeing police.

He was taken down by a K9 after stopping in Encanto.

Castro entered court with scars on his arm Monday - wounds suffered at the end of a pursuit Thursday afternoon.

Castro is accused of leading police on a 10-mile, 21-minute pursuit through National City.

Police say the truck he was driving was stolen a few hours earlier from a Del Mar construction site.

Officers spotted it in National City and gave chase.

“In that 21-minute pursuit, he crossed over 10 miles and ran numerous red lights, ran numerous stop signs, drove into oncoming traffic and eventually a hard stop was initiated in Encanto," said Deputy DA Christopher Mancilla.

Officers used spike strips to blow out three of the truck's four tires.

Castro then exited the vehicle and smiled at officers, who eventually used Marko the K9 to take him down.

Officers then moved in to get Castro in handcuffs.

He was checked over at an area hospital for his injuries and booked into jail.

Castro is facing two charges - one for vehicle theft and another for reckless evading of an officer.

He denied both offenses in court.

Castro also wouldn't speak to the judge during the two-minute-long arraignment - only nodding yes or no answers in response

He is scheduled to reappear in court later this month for a preliminary hearing.

