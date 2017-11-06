San Diego’s road repair plan ahead of schedule

Friends and family members of a well-known teacher and triathlete in the North County are asking for the public's help.
The city of San Diego is nearly two-thirds of the way toward meeting a goal to fix 1,000 miles of streets in five years, with 655 miles of roadways repaired, Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Monday.
Broadcom made an unsolicited, $103 billion offer for rival chipmaker Qualcomm, the tech industry's largest attempted takeover that is destined to come under intense regulatory scrutiny.
Dozens of cats were up for adoption as of Monday, after being discovered living in crowded, unsanitary conditions.
The driver who led San Diego authorities on a high speed chase last week appeared in court on Monday.
The City Council proclaimed it "Las Vegas Unsung Heroes Recognition Day" in San Diego Monday in honor of area residents who assisted victims in the Las Vegas mass shooting that left 58 concert-goers dead and hundreds of others wounded.
San Diego County’s latest vehicle auction was underway as of Monday and closes in a week on Monday, Nov. 13.
Federal officers staffing the San Ysidro Port of Entry over the weekend caught a motorist trying to smuggle more than a half-million dollars worth of fentanyl across the international line.