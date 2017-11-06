Legendary Ironwoman determined to compete again

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Friends and family members of a well-known teacher and triathlete in the North County are asking for the public's help after she suffered a stroke.

In Monday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Encinitas with the biggest challenge of an Ironwoman's life.

Julia Van Cleave has competed in 13 Ironman races and is determined to compete again. If you'd like to learn more about her story or make a donation, click here.