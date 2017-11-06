Lamborghini driver killed in crash was medical marijuana millionaire

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — A pre-dawn crash involving a luxury sports car left a man dead and a woman injured Sunday.

Firefighters say the Lamborghini the man was speeding in on North Harbor Drive smashed into a palm tree in the early morning hours and burst into flames.

A Harbor Police officer patrolling the area was at the scene of the crash - just south of Broadway and North Harbor Drive - within moments, police said.

It is unknown why 33-year-old Michael Llamas was going so fast in a lime green Lamborghini - firefighters say he was going well over 100 miles per hour.

A woman in Llamas’ car was ejected, and rushed to the hospital.

Llamas founded Medical Marijuana, Inc. - a company now worth hundreds of millions.

The medical examiner has yet to release a name, but Medical Marijuana Inc. released a statement on the crash that reads:

The company has learned that Michael Llamas died in a traffic accident over the weekend in San Diego. The company mourns the loss of one of its visionary founders. Mr. Llamas was an incredible philanthropist and changed countless lives throughout the world.

Others didn't see Llamas that way.

There's an entire blog dedicated to, what the site calls, victims of the Llamas family scams.

Llamas has had dozens of tax liens against him according to court records and was involved in at least one lawsuit.

The company says Llamas stepped down as CEO in 2012.

That year he was accused of being involved in a ponzi scheme.

He pleaded guilty to a mortgage fraud charge in 2016 according to the Sacramento Business Journal.