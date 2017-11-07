Sia Finds Out Her Nude Pics Are Being Shopped Around and Handles It Like the Champion She Is!

Meek Mill will be spending the next two to four years behind bars. CBS News reports that the 30-year-old rapper was sentenced by a Philadelphia judge on Monday.
Leaving the drama behind her! Sia is the latest star to have nude photos of herself leaked, but the singer-songwriter handled it in the best way possible.
It’s no secret that Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum are couple goals, and that’s probably because the pair have been upfront with each other from the start!
The 2017 awards season officially kicked off on Sunday with the star-studded 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards.
After playing J. Jonah Jameson, the cigar-chomping editor-in-chief of the Daily Bugle, in director Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, J.K. Simmons is stepping into the rain-soaked shoes of Gotham City Police Commissioner Jim Gordon in the hotly anticipated Justice League, and he says he's looki...
Baby fever could be spreading on The Big Bang Theory!
ET’s Deidre Behar caught up with lead actress Kaley Cuoco at Sunday’s Stand Up for Pits benefit in Hollywood, California, where the 31-year-old star dished on whether Bernadette’s second pregnancy may encourage her character, Penny,...
All aboard the chicken train!Jennifer Garner has officially joined Hollywood’s “chicken lady” club, taking to Instagram on Monday to share a cute snap showing her taking a stroll with a chick on a blue leash.
Victoria Arlen's Dancing With the Stars journey hit a painful bump in the road when she found herself in agony hours before the live show.