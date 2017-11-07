Authorities arrest man suspected in East County stabbings

LA MESA (CNS) - Two women were left bleeding from apparent stab wounds at separate but possibly related crime scenes in the East County, and officers from several agencies launched a manhunt related to at least one of the attacks after finding a blood-stained deserted car in Dulzura.



It wasn't immediately clear if the stabbings were connected, though the crime scenes were less than five miles apart in El Cajon and La Mesa and the crimes were reported within the same rough time frame around 3 a.m., according to authorities and media reports.



San Diego County Sheriff's deputies were working with El Cajon and La Mesa police to piece together exactly what happened and determine if the suspect in both stabbings was the same person.



One of the victim's was a Lay's deliver driver who was stabbed multiple times outside a 7-Eleven convenience store at 4610 Avocado Blvd., authorities said.



Deputies were dispatched to that attack site, near the intersection of Fuerte Drive, at 3:06 a.m., Sheriff's Lt. Christine Robbins said.



A clerk at the 7-Eleven said the delivery driver had just finished unloading her wares inside the store when she walked outside and was apparently confronted. She ran back into the store moments later saying she'd been stabbed.



Paramedics performed CPR on the woman before whisking her away in an ambulance to a hospital, where she was admitted in critical condition, according to reports.



Around the same time, police and paramedics in El Cajon were dispatched in response to a report of a female stabbing victim in the parking lot of the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market at 350 North Second Street in El Cajon. It wasn't immediately clear if the victim was stabbed in that location or taken to that parking lot after being stabbed elsewhere.



At some point after both stabbings, law enforcement officers came across a deserted Mercedes-Benz sedan on Campo Road in the Dulzura area that was believed to be related to the 7-Eleven attack, Robbins said. Sheriff's deputies and Border Patrol agents launched a manhunt for the driver of that car with the help of a law enforcement helicopter and police dogs.



Footage showed blood streaking the passenger seat of the luxury car, which appeared to have been involved in a crash and was deserted near the Dulzura Vineyard and Winery.



There are reports that the victim found in the El Cajon parking lot told police her attacker was a roughly 5-foot-6-inch muscular black man.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.