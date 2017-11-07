Manhunt underway after two women stabbed in East County

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A manhunt is underway for a suspect after two people were stabbed, one near a church, the other a store.

In the first stabbing, just after 3 a.m., a woman was rushed to the hospital after she was found dumped in a parking lot on North 2nd Street, in El Cajon. She suffered severe wounds.



The second stabbing happened a few miles away at 7-Eleven on Avocado in La Mesa.



The victim there, a delivery truck driver. Her wounds said to be life-threatening.



Deputies say the two attacks are related. A search is underway on Highway 94 near Camp Road in Dulzura where a vehicle has been found, possibly belonging to the suspect.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.