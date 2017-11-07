Katharine McPhee Reacts to David Foster Romance Rumors: 'I'm Really, Really Fond of Him'

The stars of Shark Tank have some voracious appetites, but have you ever wondered which cunning millionaire investor has the biggest sweet tooth?
The ladies of Team Flash are hitting the town in Tuesday’s all-new episode of The Flash! But, like most nights in Central City, things don’t quite go as planned.
Katharine McPhee admits that she has a "very close" relationship with 68-year-old music producer David Foster, but insists it's not what people think.
If you were a fan of Andrew Jenks' MTV series, World of Jenks, or have followed his impressive journalistic adventures, like the HIV/AIDS crisis film he directed for Netflix, It's Not Over, and the documentary series, Unlocking the Truth, then you know that inquisitive is basically his mid...
Adam Levine is going to remain the king of the castle! The 38-year-old Maroon 5 rocker revealed to Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday that he’s having another baby girl with his wife, Behati Prinsloo.
Denim duo! Not only are Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham back on, but they’re even dressing alike.