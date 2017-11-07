From Ken Bone to the USA Freedom Kids, Where the 2016 Campaign Characters Are Today

A Florida principal is showing she's in touch with the younger generation by dancing with her high school’s step team.
Forget Alec Baldwin — a cyst inside this dog's ear is making waves for its startling resemblance to President Donald Trump.
The 2016 presidential election brought a national spotlight to a unique cast of characters, and we're not talking about the candidates.
A little boy who lost three family members in Sunday's church massacre is now fighting for his own life after being shot five times.
Knatalye and Adeline are toddler twins who run around the house at breakneck speeds, yelling and laughing and creating big messes and lovable chaos.
An 81-year-old man was certain he'd found an unexploded piece of ordnance from World War II in his garden.
Greg Zanis, who is known for putting up crosses in honor of those killed by violence, is headed to Texas in the wake of the Sutherland Springs church shooting, which left 26 parishioners dead.
After Texas church gunman Devin Kelley entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs Sunday and opened fire, he was chased by two civilians through the tiny Texas town.
Those participating in No-Shave November will have a hard time catching up to Ram Singh, who holds the world record for longest mustache.