Marine artist Wyland celebrates 40 years of oceanic murals

(NEWS 8) - More than a billion people catch a glimpse of Wyland's iconic art and murals each year, and some of his pieces fetch tens of thousands of dollars at his nationwide galleries.

He's celebrating 40 years of Wyland Galleries with a tour stop in San Diego, showing off more of his work and preaching the importance of environmental awareness and protection.

There are multiple chances coming up to meet Wyland at his southern California galleries and hear more of his inspirational messages. You can meet Wyland November 10 and 11 at Wyland Galleries Laguna Beach and on November 17 and 18 at his studio in Santa Monica.

Wyland recently teamed up with the United Nations to start a worldwide water conservation effort. He talked all about the effort with news 8's Dan Cohen on the Morning Extra.