Hundreds Line Up for Blood Drive in Wake of Texas Church Massacre

A Nevada father has been charged with killing his teen son and a woman who says she was the victim's foster mom claims it's because the boy was gay.
Two NYPD officers who have been accused of raping an 18-year-old inside a police van while on duty in September resigned Monday, police said.
Hundreds have lined up to do their part at Texas blood drives in the wake of Sunday's church massacre.
A Georgia man paralyzed from the waist down was forced to watch from his bed as a burglar ransacked his home while pretending to be a police officer.
A Florida principal is showing she's in touch with the younger generation by dancing with her high school’s step team.
Forget Alec Baldwin — a cyst inside this dog's ear is making waves for its startling resemblance to President Donald Trump.
The 2016 presidential election brought a national spotlight to a unique cast of characters, and we're not talking about the candidates.
A little boy who lost three family members in Sunday's church massacre is now fighting for his own life after being shot five times.